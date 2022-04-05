According to the Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Haryana, the state government has increased the salary of ground men, watchmen, gardeners, sweepers, etc. are working in sports stadiums to Rs 10,000. Earlier this category of employees used to get Rs 5,000 only.

