Amid the ongoing protest by army aspirants against the Agnipath scheme by the Government of India, the Haryana government has ordered the suspension of mobile internet services, all SMS services in view of the potential law and order situation in the wake of the new army recruitment policy. As per the notification, the order shall be in force for the next 24 hours with immediate effect i.e. till 16:30 hours (tomorrow).

