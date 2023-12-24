Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Sunday, December 24, took a dig at the INDIA Alliance. Speaking to media persons in Ambala, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that there is an attempt to divide the north and the south. "But in the north and the south all are Indians, all are one," he added. ‘People from UP, Bihar End Up Cleaning Toilets in Tamil Nadu’: DMK Leader Dayanidhi Maran Takes Dig at Hindi Speakers (Watch Video).

'All are Indians'

#WATCH | Ambala: On INDIA Alliance, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij says, "... There is an attempt to divide the north and the south. But in the north and the south all are Indians, all are one." pic.twitter.com/s5OuS2F7DQ — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2023

