DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran sparked controversy after he allegedly said that the Hindi speakers from UP and Bihar who come to Tamil Nadu do menial jobs like construction work, cleaning of toilets etc. The video clip in which the DMK MP can be seen taking a dig at the Hindi speakers has been widely shared on social media. Maran went on to say that those who learn English get good jobs in IT, but those who learn only Hindi, like the ones from UP and Bihar clean roads and toilets. “This is what happens when one learns only Hindi," Dayanidhi allegedly said in the clip that has gained attention on social media. BJP Only Wins in ‘Gau Mutra’ States: DMK MP DNV Senthil Kumar’s Remarks Trigger Row; Congress, BJP Condemn.

Dayanidhi Maran on Hindi Speakers

#DMK MP #DayanidhiMaran says that individuals from #Bihar and #UP, who only learn Hindi, migrate to TN, engage in construction work, and perform tasks like cleaning roads and 🚽 TOILETS🚽 This is depicted as a consequence of learning #Hindi. #30000கோடி_எங்கடா pic.twitter.com/9a2AzaIqeN — Aryabhata | ஆர்யபட்டா 🕉️ (@Aryabhata99) December 23, 2023

