The curfew imposed in Haryana's Nuh district will be lifted on Monday, August 7 for a brief period to allow movement of the public. Nuh District Magistrate has issued an order in this regard. As per the order, the curfew in Nuh will be lifted for the movement of the public from 9 am to 1 pm (4 hours only) on Monday, August 7. A curfew was imposed in Nuh and other parts of Haryana after communal clashes broke out in the state. Haryana Communal Clashes: Four-Member CPI Delegation to Visit Violence-Affected Areas in Gurugram, Nuh.

Curfew in Nuh To Be Lifted Temporarily

Haryana | Curfew in Nuh will be lifted for the movement of the public from 9 am to 1 pm (4 hours only) on 7th August 2023 - Nuh District Magistrate issues order. pic.twitter.com/fnjUNuJi5h — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2023

