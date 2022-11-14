After a CCTV camera footage, purportedly of a man in a black hat grabbing and stabbing a woman went viral among residents in Mumbai. It was claimed that the incident took place in the city. The viral video of the Hatman killer created panic among Mumbaikars. The Mumbai police on Monday debunked the video clip stating that it is completely fake. The city police also requested Mumbaikars to not share the clip further as it is creating chaos and panic among the people in the city. Hatman Killer in Mumbai? Mumbai Police Issue Clarification As Video of Man Stabbing Woman in the Middle of Road Goes Viral With #HatmanKillerInMumbai

Check Tweet by Mumbai Police:

#Debunked : A widely circulated video given the title 'Hatman Killer in Mumbai' shows CCTV footage of the stabbing of a woman in Andheri. We have confirmed that the clip is completely fake & request all to not share it for it furthers chaos and panic.#FakeNewsAlert #FactCheck — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 14, 2022

