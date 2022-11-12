Mumbai, November 12: A video of a woman being attacked and stabbed by a man wearing hat is going viral on social media. According to reports, the incident took place in Mumbai. In the video, a man wearing a hat can be seen attacking a woman and then stabbing her to death. As the video moves further, the man can be seen pulling the woman's body and putting in a car before fleeing from the spot.

Panic has struck among people in Mumbai after the video went viral on social media with the hashtag #HitmanKillerInMumbai. Reports suggest that the man with a hat killed the woman. The entire act was caught on camera, a video of which has now being leaked online. Reportedly, the incident took place in Mumbai's Andheri area. People took to Twitter to confirm the incident with Mumbai Police as the hashtag #HitmanKillerInMumbai started to trend on social media. Soon after, the Mumbai Police also issued a clarification.

अंधेरी के एक इलाके से एक लीक CCTV फुटेज में एक बहुत ही भयानक घटना सामने आई जहां काली हैट में एक व्यक्ति को एक महिला की बेरहमी से हत्या करते देखा ! इससे #HatmanKillerInMumbai कहा जा रहा है । सतर्क रहे सभी pic.twitter.com/dQBjFki8xB — Sandeep kishore 🇮🇳 (@sandeepkishore_) November 11, 2022

Spreading a Chaos and Sense of Fear Across Citizens

Dear @MumbaiPolice please look into the circulated video under the hashtag #HatmanKillerInMumbai It's spreading a chaos and sense of fear across citizens! Request you to please verify the authenticity of the clip & release an official statement! 🙏 @DGPMaharashtra — प्रोफेसरSatire ⚔️ (@FunnyDesiBanda) November 11, 2022

A very Serious and Dangerous incident took place in Mumbai. A young girl lost her life#HatmanKillerInMumbai ruthlessly killing her, watch out pic.twitter.com/PY255uJulU — The Social Akhbar (@thesocialakhbar) November 11, 2022

The Mumbai Police came forward to issue a clarification regarding the viral video of the 'Hatman Killer' in the city. Police officials said that no such incident took place or was reported. The police has completely dismissed the incident, however, netizens are still gripped with fear as they are looking for answers to their questions.

