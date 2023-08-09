The Kerala High Court has denied anticipatory bail to a rape accused, stating that a woman in a semi-conscious state cannot provide valid consent for the sexual act. Reportedly, the appellant had argued that he and the complainant were in a relationship, while the prosecution alleged he had given her a toxic liquid, rendering her semi-conscious. The court emphasised that even a cordial relationship does not negate the possibility of sexual abuse, thus rejecting the appellant's plea for anticipatory bail. Doctor Can’t Treat Without Touching Patient: Kerala High Court Denies Bail To Man Who Slapped Doctor While He Was Treating His Wife.

Semi-Conscious Woman Cannot Give Consent

