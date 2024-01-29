The Allahabad High Court recently dismissed petitions filed by eight Hindu-Muslim couples for the protection of life since their marriages were not in compliance with the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. The couples had approached the high court through separate petitions seeking directions for their protection and non-interference in their matrimonial lives. However, the high court dismissed all of them were on different dates between January 10-16. In the orders, Justice Saral Srivastava said that these were cases of interfaith marriages, but the marriages themselves were not in accordance with the law as the anti-conversion law had not been followed. Allahabad High Court Asks Lucknow Police Not To Harass Innocent Lawyers; Here's Why.

HC on Hindu-Muslim Couples

