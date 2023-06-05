HDFC Bank on Monday suspended one of its senior executives in Kolkata after a video of him abusing colleagues during an internal meeting surfaced online. In the video, Pushpal Roy was captured shouting at junior colleagues due to their alleged failure to meet sales targets for banking and insurance products. The video quickly gained went viral on various social media platforms. Netizens voiced their concerns regarding Roy's behaviour and called for swift action to be taken against him. Karnataka Government School Teacher Suspended for Criticising CM Siddaramaiah Over Freebie Policies in Facebook Post.

HDFC Bank Officer Abuses Employees:

@HDFC_Bank Regional Branch Banking Head - Pushpal Roy at Kolkata threatening and abusing his team for not getting desired numbers. चाल चरित्र और चेहरा of the organisation. And they manage @GPTW_India awards. Legacy of #adityapuri Listen n RT. cc @VinayHDFCBank @ravisunHDFCBank pic.twitter.com/IxlzGftakY — Madanlal Dahariya (@MDahariya) June 5, 2023

