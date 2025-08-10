A heartwarming video of a missing man reuniting with his parents after seven years in Maharashtra's Beed is winning hearts online. Pallavi Jadhav, the Beed police sub-inspector, shared the viral clip on Instagram. "After seven years, parents met their son," the caption of the video read. According to a report in PTI, the man identified as Raju Kakasaheb Mali had gone missing from school when he was a 16-year-old in 2017. It is learned that Mali remained untraceable since his parents, who were sugarcane labourers employed in Karnataka at the time, were illiterate and did not approach the police. However, continued efforts of the Beed police helped them trace Mali and reunite him with his parents after seven years. A heartwarming video of the teen reuniting with his parents has also gone viral on social media. BJP Yuva Morcha Leader Amit Solunke Gets Interim Bail in Forgery Case Involving Impersonation of MLC Prasad Lad To Secure INR 3.60 Crore for Beed Road Project.

Beed Police Trace Teen Missing Since 2017, Reunite Him With His Family

