The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issues heavy rain alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar. Besides these, the weather bureau has also issued rain alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Beed, Latur, Jalna, Parbhani and several other areas in Maharashtra. In consultation with local administration, the NDRF has deployed 1 team in Mumbai, 1 team Nagpur, 1 team at Chiplun, Ratnagiri and 1 team at Mahad, Raigad.

Check tweet:

Heavy rain alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Beed, Latur, Jalna, Parbhani and several other areas in Maharashtra: IMD — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

