In Chhattisgarh's Raipur, helicopter rides were organised for special backward tribe children who topped class 10th and 12th exams this year today. News agency ANI reported that 88 children took the helicopter ride. "Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel had promised the children that if they come among top 10 in 10th and 12th exams, they will get to ride in a helicopter," State Minister Dr. Premsai Singh said. CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 And 12 Results Declared At cgbse.nic.in; Know Steps to Check Score.

Helicopter Rides For Class 10, 12 Board Exam Toppers:

#WATCH | ..." CM Bhupesh Baghel had promised that children that if they come among top 10 in 10th and 12th exams, they will get to ride in a helicopter...": Dr. Premsai Singh, Chhattisgarh Minister pic.twitter.com/xNb0HGCAL3 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 10, 2023

