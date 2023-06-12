Cyclone Biparjoy's effect can be seen in several states as gusty winds and heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat. Multiple videos of high tide hitting the Ganpatipule Beach in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri due to the severe cyclonic storm have gone viral on social media. A few videos which have gone viral on social media showed powerful waves triggered by cyclonic storm Biparjoy hitting the coastal area of Maharashtra. Reportedly, a few tourists were said to be injured after powerful waves and gusty winds lashes the Ganpatipule Beach in Ratnagiri. Cyclone Biparjoy Latest Update: 67 Trains Cancelled in View of 'Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm', Says CPRO Western Railway; Check List of Trains.

Ganpatipule Beach in Ratnagiri During Cyclone Biparjoy

Ganpatipule Beach in #Ratnagiri during Cyclone #Biperjoy. The intensity of the sea waves ahead of the cyclone is tremendous, causing significant destruction to the premises and many tourists are injured. Another #Gujrat pic.twitter.com/PxGpZu4wkn — श्रवण बिश्नोई (किसान) (@SharwanKumarBi7) June 12, 2023

The Intensity of the Sea Waves Is Extremely High

