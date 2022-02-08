Karnataka PCC President DK Shivakumar today said that the situation in some educational institutions of the state has gone so out of hand that in one case the National flag was replaced by a saffron flag. He further said that to restore law and order, affected institutions should be closed for a week and classes can continue online.

See Tweet:

The situation in some Karnataka educational institutions has gone so out of hand that in one case the National flag was replaced by a saffron flag. I think the affected institutions should be closed for a week to restore law and order. Teaching can continue online. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) February 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)