Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton is on a three-day personal visit in Varanasi from February 9. When a reporter asked Hillary how does she feels after visiting the holy place, she replied that she is excited. “I have never been here before, so I want to take a lot of experiences from Kashi with me,” she further said. Hillary is also scheduled to visit Ramnagar and Sarnath. Hillary Clinton, Former US Secretary of State, on Two-day Gujarat Visit From Tomorrow; Will Pay Tribute to SEWA Founder Ela Bhatt.

