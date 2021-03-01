Around 100 Monks From Gyuto Monastery in Dharamshala Test Positive For COVID-19:

Around one hundred Buddhist monks from Gyuto Monastery in Dharamshala have tested positive for COVID19 today. Total 156 monks have tested positive in the monastery. This locality has been declared as a containment zone: Kangra Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gurdarshan Gupta, HP — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021

