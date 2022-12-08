The results for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 will be declared today. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections concluded in single phase on November 12. Voting was held on 68 assembly seats in the state. Counting of votes will begin at 8 AM today. BJP, Congress and AAP are wresting in the Himachal Pradesh elections. As per Exit polls, BJP is getting clear mandate in Himachal Pradesh, which has the majority of 35 seats. Few Exit polls predicted neck and neck contest between Congress and BJP while AAP will be far behind which is predicted to win zero seats in the state. Currently, BJP is reigning in the state since 2017 by winning on 44 seats. Watch Live Streaming of Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 on NDTV here. Gujarat Election Results 2022 Live Streaming on ABP News: Watch Live News Updates on Counting of Votes for Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Streaming on NDTV:

