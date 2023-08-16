Indian Air Force's helicopters have resumed vital relief operations in Himachal Pradesh following recent heavy rains. More than 150 individuals have been successfully rescued from various affected regions. A significant feat was accomplished as a single Chinook helicopter airlifted 18 Indian Army personnel and a 3 Ton Mini Dozer in a single sortie to aid efforts near landslide-stricken Shimla. IAF resources are on standby for potential augmentations as needed. Himachal Pradesh Rain Fury: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Landslide in Shimla's Summer Hill Area, Kalka-Shimla Railway Track Damaged (Watch Video).

IAF Helicopters Rescue Stranded People in Himachal Pradesh

Helicopters of @hqwaciaf recommenced relief operations in Himachal Pradesh today in the wake of recent rains. Over 150 citizens were rescued from various affected areas.@CMOHimachal @SpokespersonMoD @DefenceMinIndia @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/03Cc0TDcdY — PRO Defence Palam (@DefencePROPalam) August 15, 2023

Rescue operations by helicopters of @hqwaciaf in flood affected areas of Himachal Pradesh is continuing. All resources of @IAF_MCC remain on standby to augment operations as per requirement.@CMOHimachal @SpokespersonMoD @DefenceMinIndia @prodefencechan1 @PRODefDehradun pic.twitter.com/vIepFyWgnY — PRO Defence Palam (@DefencePROPalam) August 16, 2023

