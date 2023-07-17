Mandi-Kullu National Highway was shut after debris fell on a Backhoe Loader during the ongoing restoration work following a landslide. Further, traffic movements are temporarily restricted due to the landslide near 6 mile on Chandigarh-Manali highway in Mandi. “The driver of the JCB is safe. The restoration work is underway. The road will be soon opened for use”, SP Mandi Soumya Sambasivan told ANI. Landslide Caught on Camera! Large Part of Mountain Breaks Down on Jammu-Srinagar Highway in Ramban, Army Vehicle Damaged Near T-5 Tunnel (Watch Video).

Himachal Pradesh Landslide Video

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Mandi-Kullu national highway shut after debris fell on a machine during the ongoing restoration work following a landslide near 6 miles on the Chandigarh-Manali highway in Mandi. (Video Source: Mandi District Administration) pic.twitter.com/LuPvWVYLEH — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2023

