On Friday, Naro Devi, a 105-year-old voter cast her vote in the Churah constituency for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections. Devi cast her at polling station 122 in Churah. Voting is underway for 68 Assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh. The voting for the state assembly polls began at 8 am and will end at 5 pm, with 7,884 polling stations spread across the hill state. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Voting Should Be Taken More As Responsibility, Says Voter in Shimla.

Naro Devi Cast Her Vote in Churah Constituency

Himachal Pradesh | Naro Devi, a 105-year-old voter cast her vote in the Churah Assembly constituency for the #AssemblyPolls2022; visuals from polling station 122 pic.twitter.com/9PnJZUmg01 — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022

