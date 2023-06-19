SDRF Kangra and McLeodganj Police evacuated 26 tourists from Kareri Lake on Sunday night. The rescue operation was launched by a joint team of local police and SDRF after learning about several tourists stranded at the lake sight due to heavy rainfall in the region. Sikkim: Hundreds of Tourists Stuck Near Changu Lake Amid Heavy Snowfall, Rescue Operations On.

Himachal Pradesh Tourists Rescue Operation Video

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | 26 tourists rescued from Kareri Lake by SDRF Kangra and McLeodganj Police. They were stranded there due to rainfall. (Video: Kangra Police) pic.twitter.com/z9LhTteZok — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023

