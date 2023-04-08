Rahul Gandhi will remain viral for the day on social media with his recent post taking a dig against former Congress leaders who have joined BJP, including Anil Anthony, Ghulam Nabi Azaad, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Himanta Biswa Sharma, and Kiran Kumar Reddy. Rahul Gandhi connected these names with that of Adani. Moreover, Gandhi asks to whom does Rs 20,000 crore kept in Adani's shell companies belong. Anil Anthony, son of veteran Congress leader AK Antony, recently joined BJP. He gave a befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi of acting like random troll police on social media. He also said that veteran leaders are now able to work for the country and not for a family. Also, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sharma, said, "It was our decency to have never asked you, on where have you concealed the proceeds of crime from the Bofors and National Herald Scams." He also threatened to see him in court." Rahul Gandhi Alleges Links Between Adani and Congress Turncoats Like Jyotiraditya Scindia and Ghulam Nabi Azad, Asks Again 'Whose Rs 20,000 Crore in Adani's Shell Companies'.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Replies To Rahul Gandhi Adani-Puzzle

It was our decency to have never asked you, on where have you concealed the proceeds of crime from the Bofors and National Herald Scams. And how you allowed Ottavio Quattrocchi to escape the clutches of Indian justice multiple times . Any way we will meet in the Court of Law https://t.co/a9RGErUN1A — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 8, 2023

Anil Anthony Compares Rahul Gandhi To Social Media Trolls

Sri. @RahulGandhi - This is sad to see a former President of a national party - the so called PM candidate of the @INCIndia speak like an online / social media cell troll and not like a national leader. Very humbled to see my fledgling name also with these tall stalwarts who have… https://t.co/a0hgRFkytU — Anil K Antony (@anilkantony) April 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)