Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged links between industrialist Gautam Adani and congress turncoats like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Himanta Biswa Sarma and others. Gandhi claimed that all the leaders who left the congress are having links with Adani. The Congress leader further asked that the real question is who owns the Rs 20,000 crore invested in Adani shell companies, repeating the query he has been asking since he launched an attack about the industrialist's alleged ties to Modi. The attack comes a day after senior Congress leader and the last chief minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh, N Kiran Kumar Reddy, quit the Congress and joined the BJP. Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Narendra Modi, Asks Why No Investigation Into Adani Issue, Why So Much of Fear.

Rahul Gandhi Targets Adani Again

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)