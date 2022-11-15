Hindu Mahasabha workers on Tuesday performed aarti to worship Nathuram Godse on the occasion of the death anniversary of Nathuram Godse in Gwalior. Slogans of "Nathuram Godse Zindabad" were also raised on the occasion. Godse, the convict of Mahatma Gandhi's killing, was hanged on November 15, 1949, in Ambala. Hindu Mahasabha Pays Tributes to Nathuram Godse on His Death Anniversary in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior (Watch Video).

Hindu Mahasabha Pays Tributes to Nathuram Godse:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)