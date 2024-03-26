A video of youth celebrating the Sikh festival of Holla Mohalla is going viral on social media. The 1-minute 28-second video clip shared by news agency ANI shows youth performing "Gatka" martial arts as a part of the "Hola Mohalla" celebrations at the Anandpur Sahib Gurudwara in Roppnagar. The Hola Mohalla festival dates back to the 18th century when it was initiated by Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Guru of the Sikhs. Holi 2024: Ayodhya Celebrates First Holi After Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony (See Pics and Video).

Youth Perform ‘Gatka’ Martial Arts

#WATCH | Roppnagar, Punjab: Youth perform 'Gatka' martial arts as a part of the 'Hola Mohalla' celebrations at the Anandpur Sahib Gurudwara. pic.twitter.com/PNTMmB3f1B — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2024

