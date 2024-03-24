Holi celebration turned violent in a society in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow as two groups of people attacked and abused each other. In a video that has gone viral on social media, two groups of can be seen attacking and abusing each other. The clash reportedly took place in Summit building in Gomti Nagar. The Summit Building is infamous for such brawls as drunk youths indulge in a fight on regular basis. The incident reportedly took place late at night and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. Holi in Delhi Metro: Video of Two Girls Dancing to 'Ang Laga De' Song in Metro Train Goes Viral.

Holi Celebration Turns Violent in Lucknow

लखनऊ की सभ्यता और तहज़ीब संग जितनी बदसलूकी-बदतमीज़ी यहाँ होती है शायद ही कहीं और होती होगी!! ये वायरल वीडियो भी गोमतीनगर के विभूतिखंड की समिट बिल्डिंग का बताया जा रहा है, वैसे लखनऊ में छपरी-सड़कछाप-दारूबाज़ हैं ज़रूर पर इतने प्रभावी नहीं हैं जितना बवाल ये तत्व यहाँ कर देते हैं,… pic.twitter.com/w9k7r2uGgf — Gyanendra Shukla (@gyanu999) March 23, 2024

