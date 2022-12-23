In a shocking incident that took place in Rajasthan, a man was allegedly attacked by a bull in Kota. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, a man can be seen walking when all of a sudden a bull comes from nowhere and attacks the man. As per reports, the horn of the bull pierced through the face of the elderly man during the attack. Shockingly, the man died in the incident. Reports said that the man died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Uttar Pradesh Bull Attack: Farmer Dies After Being Attacked by Stray Bull in Muzaffarnagar.

Bull Attacks Elderly Man in Rajasthan

