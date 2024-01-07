A significant fire broke out at a tiffin centre located in old Santosh Nagar, Hyderabad. The incident was confirmed by Ranjit, the Assistant District Fire Officer of Hyderabad, who reported that the flames initially erupted at the site. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Forest Near Modi Mill Flyover at Mathura Road, Seven Fire Tenders Rush to Spot (See Pics).

Hyderabad Fire

#WATCH | Telangana: A massive fire broke out at a tiffin centre in old Santosh Nagar, Hyderabad. According to Ranjit, Assistant District Fire Officer, Hyderabad, "Flames broke out initially. No casualties." pic.twitter.com/VBUlAudu1s — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2024

