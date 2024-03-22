In a daring act of bravery, a mother and her daughter thwarted armed robbers who entered their home in Begumpet, Hyderabad. Despite being threatened with a pistol, the women raised the alarm and bravely fought off the intruders, prompting local residents to rush to their aid. While one robber was apprehended by the community, the police swiftly arrived at the scene, leading to the arrest of both perpetrators. The North Zone DCP Rohini Priyadarshini commended the courageous actions of the mother-daughter duo, who risked their lives to defend their home and honoured them for their valour after a video of the incident went viral. Hyderabad Road Accident: Speeding Goods Truck Hits Woman in Kukatpally, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Mother-Daughter Duo Fight Off Armed Robbers

मां और बेटी की बहादुरी का यह वीडियो देखिए। घर में बंदूक लेकर बदमाश घुस आया था. जिसका मां- बेटी में मिलकर सामना किया. बदमाश से बंदूक छिन लिया और उसे उल्टे पांव भागने पर मजबूर किया. वायरल वीडियो हैदराबाद की बताई जा रही है. pic.twitter.com/0u4c9aQYTR — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) March 22, 2024

Salute to these two #Hyderabadi #BraveWomen, fights with armed #Robbers . Two armed men entered a house in #Begumpet, #Hyderabad and threatened the occupants with pistol. A woman and her daughter shouted for Help and fought with the robbers, but they fled away. @hydcitypolice pic.twitter.com/vTQNmreVCJ — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 21, 2024

Hyderabad Police Honours Mother-Daughter

The #Begumpet police of @hydcitypolice arrested the two #robbers, said @shobegumpet . The North Zone DCP Rohini Priyadarshini felicitated the #BraveWomen - mother and daughter, who fought with the armed robbers by risks their lives. #Hyderabad https://t.co/jHUv5HPbPz pic.twitter.com/F4NPHEJTWO — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 22, 2024

