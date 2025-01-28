Hyderabad January 28: Three minors lost their lives after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a divider in Hyderabad, police said. Kolkata Road Accident: Woman Delivery Agent of Online Pharmacy Dies After Her Electric Scooter Collides With Road Divider Near Eco Park in New Town.

According to the police, "This incident occurred early this morning around 1 am. Three minors lost their lives in the accident, which happened when the two-wheeler they were riding collided with a divider. The victims were residents of Fateydarwaza and Talabkatta in Old City. The deceased bodies have been senr for post-mortem examination." Further information is awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)