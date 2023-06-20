In a shocking incident that took place in Telangana, a man allegedly set his hike on over a pending challan in Hyderabad. A video of the man setting his scooter on fire has gone viral on social media. As per news reports, the man identified as Fasiuddin reported got into an argument after he was stopped by the traffic police on the Shamshabad-Bangalore national highway. The traffic police stopped Fasiuddin and asked him to pay a pending challan. Raged over being stopped and asked to pay the challan, the man set his scooter on fire and even abused the traffic police personnel. Hyderabad: Two E-Bikes Catch Fire As Batteries Explode While Charging, No Injuries Reported.

Man Sets Two-Wheeler on Fire in Hyderabad

