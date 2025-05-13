In view of the Miss World 2025 Heritage Walk at Charminar, the welcome dinner at Chowmahalla Palace, the Hyderabad police have issued a detailed traffic advisory for Tuesday, May 13. As per the advisory, traffic will be blocked on routes from Madina to Moosabowli via Charminar, Shalibanda, Volga Junction, and Khilwat between 2 PM and 11 PM. Hyderabad police have included key diversion points, Madina Junction, Himmatpura, Moosabowli, and Volga Junction, among others, with expected congestion at major junctions such as MJ Bridge, Nayapool, and Delhi Gate. Hyderabad police have urged citizens to avoid the affected areas and take the alternative routes as provided to ensure the smooth conduct of the international event and cause minimal disruption to daily life. Miss World 2025 Schedule on May 13: Miss World Contestants from 109 Countries to Participate in Heritage Walk at Charminar.

Hyderabad Traffic Advisory

