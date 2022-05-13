UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nayhan's death Friday triggered a flood of condolences from Indian political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM tweeted that he was “deeply saddened” by the passing away of the long-time president of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Check Tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

I am deeply saddened to know about the passing away of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. He was a great statesman and visonary leader under whom India-UAE relations prospered. The heartfelt condolences of the people of India are with the people of UAE. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2022

