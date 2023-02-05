Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Sunday said that he was shocked to hear about the demise of Vani Jairam, who passed away on Saturday. Offering condolences to her family, Stalin said, "She sang more than 10,000 songs in 19 languages. Her name was announced for the Padma Bhushan award but she passed away before receiving her award." Jayaram, who was recently named for the Padma Bhushan Award died on Saturday in Chennai. Vani Jairam Dies at 77: National Award-Winning Singer's Death Major Loss for Creative World, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Shocked To Hear About the Demise of Vani Jairam

I am shocked to hear about the demise of #VaniJairam. She sang more than 10,000 songs in 19 languages. Her name was announced for the Padma Bhushan award but she passed away before receiving her award. My heartfelt condolences to her family: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, in Chennai pic.twitter.com/kymQu5AhnZ — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)