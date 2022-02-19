Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 392nd birth anniversary, His Leadership Has Been Inspiring People For Generations. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022 Wishes & Greetings: Send HD Images, Messages, Quotes, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Photos and WhatsApp Status to Celebrate The Day.

"I bow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His outstanding leadership and emphasis on social welfare has been inspiring people for generations. He was uncompromising when it came to standing up for values of truth and justice. We are committed to fulfilling his vision", PM Modi Tweeted.

Here is the Tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

I bow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His outstanding leadership and emphasis on social welfare has been inspiring people for generations. He was uncompromising when it came to standing up for values of truth and justice. We are committed to fulfilling his vision. pic.twitter.com/Oa3JLT0P67 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)