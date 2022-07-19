Sri Lanka's leader of opposition for the presidential post, Sajith Premadasa withdrew from the race for the president of Sri Lanka. Premadasa made this announcement on social media via Twitter where he wrote, "I hereby withdraw my candidacy for the position of President". The political turmoil in Srilanka just took another turn.

"I hereby withdraw my candidacy for the position of President": Sri Lanka LoP Sajith Premadasa (file pic) pic.twitter.com/GjzxZY97qU — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2022

