In a bizarre yet poignant incident from UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri, 42-year-old Gurnam Singh handed over his wife Rajendra Kaur (35) and their three children to her lover Satnam Singh during a public panchayat. Fearing for his life, Gurnam said, “I was afraid she and her lover would have me killed. I’ve seen many such cases.” The wife had been in a relationship with Satnam—her husband’s cousin—for nearly three years. Despite repeated efforts, she refused to break ties. Eventually, Gurnam gave up and announced their union before villagers. Said Satnam: “I’ve accepted responsibility for her and the children.” Locals say this is not an isolated case—rising fear among husbands is leading to such dramatic compromises. Police have received no formal complaint, but said they will investigate if one is filed. This modern-day sasural drama has left the village—and social media—buzzing. Kaushambi Shocker: Wife, Her Lover Attack Husband After He Catches Them Together, Threaten to Kill Him and Stuff Body in Drum; Probe Underway (Watch Video).

भरी पंचायत मे हुआ अजब गजब समझौता... जान जाने के डर से पत्नि व अपने 3 बच्चो को प्रेमी के हवाले कर दिया बेबस पति ने ..... कही ड्रम तो कही साँप? क़ातिल पत्नियों की करतूत सुन सुन पति समाज को दहशत इतनी हो चली की पत्नि की प्रेम कहानी का पता चलते ही बेचारे पति सरेंडर की भूमिका मे आ रहे… pic.twitter.com/aezErJynAK — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) May 28, 2025

