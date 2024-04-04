An IAF Apache helicopter underwent a precautionary landing during an operational training sortie in Ladakh's Area of Responsibility on April 3, 2024. The aircraft incurred damage due to the region's rugged terrain and high altitude. Fortunately, both helicopter pilots remained unharmed and safely recovered to the nearest airbase. A Court of Inquiry has been initiated to determine the cause of the incident, ensuring a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the emergency landing. Chinook Helicopter Emergency Landing: IAF Chopper Makes Precautionary Landing in Open Field in Punjab Due to Technical Snag.

IAF Chopper Emergency Landing

#IAF Apache helicopter carried out a precautionary landing during an operational training sortie in Ladakh AOR on 03 April 24. During this, IAF says that it sustained damage due to undulating terrain and high altitude. Both the pilots on board are safe and have been recovered to… pic.twitter.com/koTCNP45Gv — Kashmir Scan (@KashmirScan) April 4, 2024

