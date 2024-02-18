A Chinook helicopter of the Indian Air Force made a precautionary landing in Punjab today, February 18. Officials of the Indian Air Force (IAF) said that a Chinook helicopter made a precautionary landing in an open field in Punjab around the Barnala area due to a technical snag. "The crew and the chopper are safe," IAF officials said. IAF Plane Crash in West Bengal: AJT Hawk Aircraft of Indian Air Force Crashes in Kalaikunda, No Casualty or Damage to Property.

IAF Chopper Makes Emergency Landing

A Chinook helicopter of the Indian Air Force made a precautionary landing in an open field in Punjab around the Barnala area due to a technical snag. The crew and the chopper are safe: IAF officials — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)