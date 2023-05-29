An IAF Apache attack helicopter has made a precautionary landing in Madhya Pradesh, the Indian Air Force said on Monday. According to initial reports, the Apache attack helicopter made a precautionary landing in a field in a village in the Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh. A video of the IAF chopper after a precautionary landing has also surfaced on social media. Indian Army Chopper Emergency Landing: Two Army Helicopters Make Emergency Landing at Khara Village in Bikaner Due to Inclement Weather.

Apache Attack Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing

An Apache attack helicopter has made a precautionary landing in a field in a village in the Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh. More details awaited: Indian Air Force (IAF) officials pic.twitter.com/s8TBD0oFYU — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

