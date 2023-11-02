Ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium today, November 2, the Mumbai Police took to social media to issue an advisory for the spectators. An official of the Mumbai police said that fans are advised to reach the venue of the IND vs SL match before time to avoid last-minute rush and inconvenience due to security checks. The official also said spectators would not be allowed to carry bags, power banks, water bottles, inflammatory objects, etc. inside the Wankhede Stadium. The Mumbai police also advised people to avoid travelling to the stadium by their vehicles as there are no parking facilities in and around the Wankhede Stadium. ‘Sukoon Kho Gaya Hai’: Mumbai Police Comes Up With Epic Response to Girl Seeking Help in Finding Peace, Tweet Goes Viral.

Mumbai Police Issues Advisory

Important guidelines for fans visiting Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai for Cricket World Cup Match on 2nd November.#CricketWorldCup2023#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/LWRnchDuN1 — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 1, 2023

