The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday said that it has tested as many as 24,69,59,192 COVID-19 samples up to April 2, 2021. Of these, a total of 10,46,605 samples were tested yesterday.

24,69,59,192 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 2nd April 2021. Of these, a total of 10,46,605 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) pic.twitter.com/McJiuRh5D8 — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2021

