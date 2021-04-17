Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he will monitor the situation for some days, and if the situation worsens, the AAP government in Delhi will take whatever step is needed to save the lives of people. "We will keep a close eye on the situation for some days. If the situation deteriorates, we will take whatever step is needed to save your lives", Kejriwal said.

