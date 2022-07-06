Ilaiyaraaja has been nominated as Rajya Sabha MP by President of India Ram Nath Kovind. Narendra Modi took to Twitter and congratulated the music composer for his remarkable achievement. Modi wrote, "The creative genius of @ilaiyaraaja Ji has enthralled people across generations. His works beautifully reflect many emotions. What is equally inspiring is his life journey- he rose from a humble background and achieved so much. Glad that he has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha." Ilaiyaraaja Accepts AR Rahman’s Proposal, Music Maestro To Soon Start Composing Songs for Firdaus Orchestra.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

The creative genius of @ilaiyaraaja Ji has enthralled people across generations. His works beautifully reflect many emotions. What is equally inspiring is his life journey- he rose from a humble background and achieved so much. Glad that he has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/VH6wedLByC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2022

