The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday, July 13 issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Satara, Amravati, and Thane for July 14 and a red alert for Palghar, Nashik, and Pune.

Meanwhile, State reported 5 deaths in the past 24 hours, and the death toll due to heavy downpour rose to 89 in various districts.

IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Satara, Amravati and Thane tomorrow. Palghar, Nashik and Pune have meanwhile been issued a red alert for tomorrow's forecast. pic.twitter.com/KeaAX20dPq — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

