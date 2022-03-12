In a letter to the National Board of Examinations (NBE) concerning NEET -PG 2021, the Directorate General Of Health Services said, "to lessen the reduce the cut off by 15 percentile throughout all categories, i.e. the qualifying percentile for general category may be reduced to 35th percentile, for PH(Gen) to 30th percentile and for reserved category (SC/ST/OBC) be reduced to 25th percentile.

Check Tweet:

In a letter to the National Board of Examinations (NBE) regarding NEET -PG 2021, the Directorate General Of Health Services said, "to reduce the cut off by 15 percentile across all categories...kindly declare the revised result..." pic.twitter.com/QFYduDlxsO — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)