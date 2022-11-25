In Tamil Nadu, the inflation level is about 2.5% lower than the national average. The reason for the low inflation rate in the state is the extensive PDS system. So, food inflation in the state is low: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan in Delhi pic.twitter.com/rcipYcADao— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2022

