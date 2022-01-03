The biometric attendance for government officials and employees has been susoended amid rise in COVID-19 cases in India. Notably, India is witnessing a sharp rise in daily COVID-19 infections. The country reported 33,750 new COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths on Saunday. According to the ministry, the number of Omicron infections stands at 1,700 and it has spread to 23 states. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 510 cases, followed by Delhi with 351.

Tweet By ANI:

In view of the rise in Covid19 cases, the biometric attendance for government officials and employees is being suspended with immediate effect, till further orders: Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh (file photo) pic.twitter.com/dRJdAKA91h — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2022

