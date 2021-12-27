The Kerala government on Monday announced to impose night curfew in the state from December 30 to January 2 amid rise in Omicron cases. The COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place for three days from 10 pm to 5 am. The decions was taken ahead of new year celebrations. There are 57 Omicron cases in the state.

Tweet By ANI:

